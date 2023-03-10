Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) CEO Matthew D. Kaplan Buys 1,679 Shares

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) CEO Matthew D. Kaplan acquired 1,679 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $15,799.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,569. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Great Elm Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 48,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,026. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.92%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Great Elm Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.