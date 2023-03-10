Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) CEO Matthew D. Kaplan Buys 1,679 Shares

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) CEO Matthew D. Kaplan acquired 1,679 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $15,799.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,569. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Great Elm Capital Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 48,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,026. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.92%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.98%.
About Great Elm Capital
Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.
