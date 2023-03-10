Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Great American Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of GTPS stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Great American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84.
About Great American Bancorp
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great American Bancorp (GTPS)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Great American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.