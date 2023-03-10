Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.17

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 5841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Granite Ridge Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth $953,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth $15,509,000.

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

