GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.75. 651,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,607,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDRX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $47,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

