Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading 3.6% Higher

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 95,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 89,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOOD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Goodfood Market from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.52 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

