Golem (GLM) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Golem (GLM) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Golem has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $201.77 million and $5.81 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00428763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,775.25 or 0.28981530 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.

Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.

Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – [step by step guide and migration options](https://blog.golemproject.net/gnt-to-glm-migration/)”

Golem Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

