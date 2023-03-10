Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) Plans Dividend of €0.15

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of LON:GWI opened at GBX 2.95 ($0.04) on Friday. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.10 ($0.07). The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.90. The company has a market cap of £6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.50.
About Globalworth Real Estate Investments
Read More
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.