Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) Plans Dividend of €0.15

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of LON:GWI opened at GBX 2.95 ($0.04) on Friday. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.10 ($0.07). The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.90. The company has a market cap of £6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.50.

About Globalworth Real Estate Investments

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

