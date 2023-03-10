Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.25

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 203387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 53,828 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 704.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

