Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity at Gladstone Commercial

In other news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GOODO stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.99. 25,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

Featured Stories

