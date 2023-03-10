Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Gap Down to $41.61

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.61, but opened at $39.98. Glacier Bancorp shares last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 58,508 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,699,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.