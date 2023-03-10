GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on GTLB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on GitLab to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.62.
GitLab Price Performance
GTLB stock opened at $47.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -38.51 and a beta of -0.18.
Insider Activity at GitLab
In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $677,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,082 shares of company stock worth $2,880,100. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,690,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,815,000 after purchasing an additional 237,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 161,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 78,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
