Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GILD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $78.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.