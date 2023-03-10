German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.6% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 1.8 %

MA stock traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.13. The company had a trading volume of 410,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,330. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $331.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.91.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.