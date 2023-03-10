German American Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,730 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 8.5% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $48,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,916,000 after acquiring an additional 268,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after acquiring an additional 450,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,412,000 after buying an additional 159,276 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,290,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,791,000 after buying an additional 24,833 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 294,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.