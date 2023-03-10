German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 9,609 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,170,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,657,000 after buying an additional 214,466 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 220,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. 3,878,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,251,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

