German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires 693 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.86.

COP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 812,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

