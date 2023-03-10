Geoffrey M. Parker Purchases 5,000 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Perrigo stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $59,147,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,075,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

