Geoffrey M. Parker Purchases 5,000 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Perrigo Stock Performance
Perrigo stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $59,147,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,075,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).
