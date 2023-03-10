Genomma Lab Internacional (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Genomma Lab Internacional (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical, beauty and personal care products. The company was founded by Rodrigo Alonso Herrera Aspra on October 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
