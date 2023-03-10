Genomma Lab Internacional (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Genomma Lab Internacional (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance

Get Genomma Lab Internacional alerts:

Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical, beauty and personal care products. The company was founded by Rodrigo Alonso Herrera Aspra on October 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genomma Lab Internacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomma Lab Internacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.