Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Down to $5.19

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $4.36. Genius Sports shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 642,104 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 25.3% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

