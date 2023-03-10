Genesis Vision Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $501,069.66 and approximately $2.78 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

