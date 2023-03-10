Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Short Interest Update

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAA. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 476,827 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,892,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 657,723 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 2,710.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 370,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 357,037 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,576,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GGAA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,121. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

