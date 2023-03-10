Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Genesco also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.10-5.90 EPS.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genesco has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $72.34.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.43 million. Genesco had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Genesco’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Genesco by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

