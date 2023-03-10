Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading 3.7% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $43.48 and last traded at $42.84. Approximately 90,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 161,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.43 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 67.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $5,910,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genesco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,827,000 after buying an additional 40,591 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $537.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

