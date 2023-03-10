Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up 2% yr/yr to ~$2.38-2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.10-$5.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE GCO opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.53. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 928,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Genesco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genesco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.