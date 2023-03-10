Generation Development Group Limited (GDG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 12th.
The company has a current ratio of 462.65, a quick ratio of 130.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.
