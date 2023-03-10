GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €43.56 ($46.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a 12-month high of €42.60 ($45.32).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

