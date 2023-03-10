GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $494.39 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One GateToken token can now be bought for $4.57 or 0.00022740 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $494.39 million and $1.78 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GateToken has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00035065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036528 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00223884 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,081.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.73163593 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,020,719.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

