Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Shares Down 7.8%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.30 and last traded at $103.30. Approximately 111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.51.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group Plc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing miniature figures and games. The firm also distributes products to retail stores, independent retailers, and online through global web stores. It operates under the Core and Licensing segments. The Core segment includes design, manufacture, and sales of fantasy miniatures.

