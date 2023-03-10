Gail Sharps Myers Sells 7,450 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $85,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares in the company, valued at $286,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $14.78.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

DENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Denny’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 34.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Denny’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

