G999 (G999) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,083.41

G999 (G999) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,083.41 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000231 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

