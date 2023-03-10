G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of GIII stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $752.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CL King lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

