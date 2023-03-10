FTX Token (FTT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.56 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $354.78 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00005389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FTX Token

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

