FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) CEO Steven Henry Gunby Sells 9,428 Shares

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $1,705,242.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,968,143.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Henry Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Steven Henry Gunby sold 1,415 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $260,218.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FCN stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $179.94. The stock had a trading volume of 188,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average is $165.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $190.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

