Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Down 4.7%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 438,321 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 436,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.80 price target on shares of Frontier Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Frontier Lithium Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$526.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.37.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium ( CVE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

