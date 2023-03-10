Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of FMS opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth $843,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

