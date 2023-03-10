Frax Share Price Reaches $8.48 (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $631.13 million and $57.73 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for approximately $8.48 or 0.00041979 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,454,194 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

