Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.08

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $7.03. Franklin Universal Trust shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 29,880 shares traded.

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

About Franklin Universal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 133,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 316,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

