Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.08

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $7.03. Franklin Universal Trust shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 29,880 shares traded.
Franklin Universal Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.
Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Universal Trust (FT)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.