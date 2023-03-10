Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. 1,130,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,823. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

