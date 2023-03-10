Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.10 Per Share

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Franchise Brands Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of FRAN traded up GBX 18 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 228 ($2.74). The company had a trading volume of 744,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,470. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 205 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 178.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £297.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,475.00 and a beta of 0.95. Franchise Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 132 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($2.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Franchise Brands Company Profile
