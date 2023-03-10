Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.10 Per Share

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Franchise Brands Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of FRAN traded up GBX 18 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 228 ($2.74). The company had a trading volume of 744,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,470. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 205 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 178.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £297.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,475.00 and a beta of 0.95. Franchise Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 132 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($2.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Franchise Brands alerts:

Franchise Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.