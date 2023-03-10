Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) shares fell 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Foxtons Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

