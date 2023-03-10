Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Down 99.9% in February

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the February 13th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Price Performance

FORW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 333,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,296. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Forwardly has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

About Forwardly

Forwardly, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and development of businesses in the energy industry. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder City, NV.

