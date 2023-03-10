Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Down 99.9% in February

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the February 13th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Price Performance
FORW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 333,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,296. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Forwardly has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
About Forwardly
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forwardly (FORW)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.