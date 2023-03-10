Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$51.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fortis to an equal weight rating and set a C$59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$58.21.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS opened at C$53.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$55.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.72. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$65.26.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

About Fortis

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.86%.

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.