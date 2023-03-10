Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Raises Dividend to GBX 10.10 Per Share

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Forterra Price Performance

LON:FORT opened at GBX 209.38 ($2.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £445.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 221.07. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 182.60 ($2.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 301 ($3.62).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.61) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

