ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Price Performance

ForgeRock stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at ForgeRock

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

In other news, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 40,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $801,841.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,549,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ForgeRock news, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 40,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $801,841.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,549,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $167,571.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,610 shares of company stock worth $4,687,831. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 629,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ForgeRock by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,298,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,251,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,649,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,971,000 after buying an additional 180,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,174,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after buying an additional 545,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.