Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $75.51

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.51 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.89). Foresight VCT shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.89), with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Foresight VCT Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.93. The firm has a market cap of £167.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.77 and a beta of 0.01.

About Foresight VCT

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

