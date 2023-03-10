Flow Market Capitalization Hits $883.49 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Flow has a total market cap of $883.49 million and approximately $54.95 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00004286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00425713 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,760.49 or 0.28775402 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,417,972,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.