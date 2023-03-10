Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

FND opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.63. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

