First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Down 65.5% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35,814 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

FTXH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,047. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

