First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the February 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,441. The company has a market cap of $868.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $109.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

