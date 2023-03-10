First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $220.00

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $220.00 and last traded at $221.45, with a volume of 975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.01.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.99. The stock has a market cap of $702.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.11 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Cuts Dividend

About First National Bank Alaska

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

(Get Rating)

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers its banking services to the industries, business, personal, wealth management, and also provides home loans. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin, Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.